Premier League: Is Aston Villa's title race over?

Aston Villa and Leeds United played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in their latest Premier League clash. The match saw Tammy Abraham come off the bench to score a late equalizer for Aston Villa, canceling out Anton Stach's stunning free-kick. The match was held at Villa Park on Saturday. After 27 matches, Unai Emery's side have 51 points, seven behind league leaders Arsenal. They missed the chance once again to get closer.

Goal details How did the 1st half pan out? The match started slowly with both teams trying to find their rhythm. Leeds were the first to threaten when Jayden Bogle played a brilliant ball over the Villa defense for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but Emiliano Martinez was quick off his line. Aston Villa struggled to create chances and relied on defensive errors from their opponents, like Bogle ignoring his goalkeeper's calls before heading straight to Emiliano Buendia who lobbed wide from just outside the box with Karl Darlow stranded.

Goal of the season Leeds break the deadlock in the 1st half Despite being 12 places apart at kick-off, Aston Villa had only scored one more goal than Leeds this season. The hosts were heavily reliant on set pieces but failed to execute them properly. Leeds looked more confident and dangerous with their wing-backs Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson posing a threat. It was a free-kick that broke the deadlock as Ollie Watkins fouled needlessly 35 yards from his own goal.

Advertisement

Match dynamics Abraham rescues a point for Villa Villa had a few chances to equalize before halftime, but Darlow denied Amadou Onana with a brilliant point-blank save. The Leeds keeper also dealt with Ollie Watkins's strike straight at him. Despite their second-half dominance, Villa struggled to find the back of the net until Abraham's late equalizer from a set piece. The goal came after Ezri Konsa headed down a corner kick for Abraham to volley home past Darlow.

Advertisement