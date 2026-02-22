Pakistan hits militant hideouts in Afghanistan, dozens killed

Pakistan's military has launched airstrikes in Afghanistan , targeting camps and hideouts of militants responsible for a series of recent attacks. The strikes were carried out on Sunday in the two border provinces of Paktika and Nangarhar. According to Al Jazeera, which cited Afghan sources, a drone strike hit a religious school in Paktika province, while other attacks took place in Nangarhar province. The Afghan government said "dozens of people" were killed and wounded in the attack.

Targeted groups Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Ministry statement Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Ministry confirmed that the military conducted "intelligence-based, selective operations" against seven camps of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliates. An affiliate of the Islamic State group was also targeted in these strikes, the ministry stated. The ministry claimed to have "conclusive evidence" linking recent attacks in Islamabad, Bajaur, and Bannu districts to fighters "on behest [sic] of their Afghanistan-based leadership and handlers."

Diplomatic plea Pakistan urges Taliban to take action against armed groups Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Taliban government to take action against armed groups using Afghan territory for attacks. However, Islamabad claims Kabul has failed to take "substantive action." The Pakistani military warned it would continue operations against those responsible for these attacks, irrespective of their location. The airstrikes came after recent suicide bombings in the Bannu district and the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which killed two soldiers and 11 others, respectively.

Tougher stance Foreign Office demands Afghan territory not be used for 'terrorism' Pakistan's Foreign Office has also signaled a tougher stance on the issue, stating, "Pakistan very legitimately demands that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism inside Pakistan." The TTP is separate from but closely allied with Afghanistan's Taliban, who returned to power in 2021. Islamabad accuses the TTP of operating from inside Afghanistan, a charge denied by both the group and Kabul.

