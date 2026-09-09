BRICS Leaders Summit at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi September 12-13

The next BRICS Leaders's Summit is set for September 12-13, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," brings together leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk about global challenges and growth.

You'll also see South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi joining the discussions.