BRICS rehearsal prompts Delhi traffic restrictions Tuesday 11am to 3pm
India
Heads up, Delhi!
On Tuesday, the city will see traffic restrictions from 11am to 3pm as police rehearse for the upcoming BRICS summit.
With big names like Putin and Xi Jinping visiting, officials want everything running smoothly, so if you're heading out, expect delays and plan ahead.
Delhi Police advise alternate routes, diversions
If you need to get around New Delhi or catch a train or flight, check out alternate routes suggested by the police.
Metro is your best bet for airport travel.
Parking near restricted roads is off-limits, and some busses, taxis, and autos might be diverted due to VIP movements.
Emergency vehicles will get priority, so stick to public transport where possible and follow the guidelines to avoid getting stuck.