BRO's Bailey bridge at Vikramshila Setu may reopen June 5
India
After a chunk of the Vikramshila Setu bridge in Bhagalpur, Bihar, collapsed on May 4, Border Roads Organization (BRO) teams jumped into action.
They've already set up a temporary Bailey bridge to reconnect the area, and if all goes well with final checks, people and small vehicles can start crossing from June 5.
Officials expect bridges ready end May
Two more Bailey bridges are being built to cover other damaged parts, with nearly 100 workers on site.
Safety isn't being taken lightly: experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology and state agencies are checking everything to make sure these bridges can handle daily use.
Officials say all three bridges should be ready by the end of May, bringing much-needed relief for locals.