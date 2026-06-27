BSES Rajdhani Power Limited schedules power cuts in Delhi today
India
Heads up, Delhi! Parts of South, West, and Southwest Delhi will have scheduled power cuts today, June 27, as BSES Rajdhani Power Limited works on maintenance and upgrades before the monsoon.
Outages could last up to four hours in some spots, so it's a good idea to charge your devices and plan ahead.
Hauz Khas including JNU, Vikaspuri affected
Expect disruptions in areas like Hauz Khas (including JNU), Vikaspuri (Block C and JJ Colony), Chhatarpur (Dr. Ambedkar Colony and Maidan Garhi Village), plus Palam, Nangloi, Janakpuri, Punjabi Bagh, Tagore Garden, and Vasant Kunj.
The timing varies by neighborhood depending on the work needed, mostly transformer upgrades and repairs to keep things running smoothly later on.