BSES Rajdhani Power Limited schedules power cuts in Delhi today India Jun 27, 2026

Heads up, Delhi! Parts of South, West, and Southwest Delhi will have scheduled power cuts today, June 27, as BSES Rajdhani Power Limited works on maintenance and upgrades before the monsoon.

Outages could last up to four hours in some spots, so it's a good idea to charge your devices and plan ahead.