BSF busts 5 drone-based smuggling attempts along India-Pakistan border
The Border Security Force (BSF) just blocked five drone-based smuggling runs along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran on October 11 and 12, 2025.
These quick operations led to the seizure of heroin and a pistol, showing how seriously the BSF is taking tech-driven cross-border crime.
Drones loaded with drugs, arms intercepted
Over two days, BSF teams recovered multiple high-end drones—some carrying packets of heroin (ranging from over half a kilo to one full kilo), and one even loaded with a pistol and magazine.
The drones were intercepted near villages like Naushera Dhalla, Havelian, Rajatal, and Dal.
With smugglers increasingly using drones for illegal drops, these successful busts highlight how security forces are stepping up their game to keep new-age threats in check.