BSF busts 5 drone-based smuggling attempts along India-Pakistan border

Drones loaded with drugs, arms intercepted

Over two days, BSF teams recovered multiple high-end drones—some carrying packets of heroin (ranging from over half a kilo to one full kilo), and one even loaded with a pistol and magazine.

The drones were intercepted near villages like Naushera Dhalla, Havelian, Rajatal, and Dal.

With smugglers increasingly using drones for illegal drops, these successful busts highlight how security forces are stepping up their game to keep new-age threats in check.