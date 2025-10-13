Thane firefighters suffer fatal electric shock while rescuing bird

Locals allege firefighters weren't trained for rescue

The incident has raised tough questions about whether proper safety steps were followed. Locals and social workers say the firefighters weren't trained and didn't ask Torrent Power to cut the electricity before starting the rescue.

Torrent Power stated they only learned about the situation after it happened and stressed that power lines must be switched off for such rescues.

The fire department is investigating what went wrong and is keeping a close watch on Azad Patil's recovery.