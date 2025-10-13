Thane firefighters suffer fatal electric shock while rescuing bird
In Thane's Diva area, a rescue mission turned tragic when two firefighters suffered electric shock while trying to save a pigeon tangled in high-voltage wires.
Utsav Patil, 28, lost his life after being rushed to the hospital, while his colleague Azad Patil, 29, is still receiving treatment for burn injuries.
Locals allege firefighters weren't trained for rescue
The incident has raised tough questions about whether proper safety steps were followed. Locals and social workers say the firefighters weren't trained and didn't ask Torrent Power to cut the electricity before starting the rescue.
Torrent Power stated they only learned about the situation after it happened and stressed that power lines must be switched off for such rescues.
The fire department is investigating what went wrong and is keeping a close watch on Azad Patil's recovery.