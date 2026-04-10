BSF helps about 70 families in Assam's Sribhumi district vote India Apr 10, 2026

On Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) stepped in to help about 70 families from five remote villages in Assam's Sribhumi district take part in voting.

These villages, Gabindapur, Uttar Lafasail, Tesua, Deutoli, and Maishashan, sit just outside the Bangladesh border fence.

Since getting to polling stations is not easy for them, BSF gave them rides so they could have their say and feel connected to the rest of India.