BSF helps about 70 families in Assam's Sribhumi district vote
On Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) stepped in to help about 70 families from five remote villages in Assam's Sribhumi district take part in voting.
These villages, Gabindapur, Uttar Lafasail, Tesua, Deutoli, and Maishashan, sit just outside the Bangladesh border fence.
Since getting to polling stations is not easy for them, BSF gave them rides so they could have their say and feel connected to the rest of India.
Border protocol limits movement, relocation planned
Because of an India-Bangladesh protocol, these villages are not allowed permanent construction or fencing within 150 yards of the actual border.
This means residents face strict movement limits and locked gates at night.
The government is now working on moving these families inside the fence for better access and safety, a plan that has already helped others nearby.