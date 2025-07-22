Next Article
BSF to deploy new drone squadron along India-Pakistan border
The BSF is rolling out a new drone squadron along the India-Pakistan border, aiming to boost security after recent attacks.
This move follows lessons from Operation Sindoor, which was launched after the tragic Pahalgam attack in April.
The squadron will use surveillance and attack drones, all coordinated from Chandigarh.
BSF bolstering defenses against aerial threats
After a deadly drone strike in RS Pura in May, the BSF is stepping up its game—reinforcing bunkers with stronger materials and teaming up with defense experts to set up counter-drone systems.
These upgrades show BSF's focus on using tech to keep over 2,000km of border safer from new threats.