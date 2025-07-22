Next Article
Dead men accused in MP riot case; police say 'error'
After a communal clash in Bareth village, Madhya Pradesh, an FIR bizarrely listed two people who had already passed away as accused.
The incident happened on July 17, and one group's complaint also named someone who wasn't even at the scene.
Police promise to rectify mistakes
Police officials have acknowledged the error and say it can be fixed before any formal charges are filed. A Sub Divisional Officer is now reviewing the case to make sure only those actually involved are named.
As Raj Kumar Sharma from the accused group put it, they've formally asked for these mistakes to be corrected. The police are double-checking evidence and promise to update the FIR once their checks are done.