IMD forecasts 'heavy to very heavy' rain in Bengal this week India Jul 22, 2025

Heads up, West Bengal!

The IMD says to expect steady rain and thunderstorms across the state from July 22 to 28, with some areas getting hit by "heavy to very heavy" showers.

South Bengal districts like South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad are in for light to moderate rain plus gusty winds up to 40km/h.