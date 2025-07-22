IMD forecasts 'heavy to very heavy' rain in Bengal this week
Heads up, West Bengal!
The IMD says to expect steady rain and thunderstorms across the state from July 22 to 28, with some areas getting hit by "heavy to very heavy" showers.
South Bengal districts like South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad are in for light to moderate rain plus gusty winds up to 40km/h.
Kolkata will stay cloudy; temperatures are swinging
Kolkata will stay mostly cloudy with on-and-off showers this week.
Temperatures are swinging—Panagarh hit 37°C while Darjeeling dropped to a cool 17°C.
Up north, Jalpaiguri is under a yellow alert for heavy rain and lightning.
IMD is also warning fishermen to avoid the Bay of Bengal from July 24 as rough weather moves in with winds up to 45km/h.
Stay safe and keep an umbrella handy!