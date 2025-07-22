Next Article
Fire scare on Air India flight at Delhi airport
An Air India flight from Hong Kong to Delhi had a scare on Monday when a small fire broke out in its auxiliary power unit (APU) right after parking at Delhi airport.
Thankfully, all passengers and crew got out safely, and no one was hurt.
The plane is now grounded while aviation authorities investigate what went wrong.
Another incident involving same flight
This isn't the first technical issue for this flight—just last month, it had to turn back to Hong Kong because of a fuel glitch.
With two incidents so close together, there's extra focus on safety checks for Air India's Dreamliner planes.
For anyone who flies or follows travel news, it's a reminder that airline safety is always being watched closely.