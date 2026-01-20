Builder arrested after Noida techie drowns in construction pit 

The Greater Noida Police has arrested builder Abhay Kumar in connection with the death of 27-year-old Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta. Kumar is one of the owners of Wishtown Planners Pvt Ltd. A lookout is on for the other owner, Manish Kumar, police said. The arrest came after Mehta's family filed an FIR against two real estate developers. Mehta's car skidded off the road amid thick fog and fell into a deep water-filled pit when he was returning home from work.

Rescue delay Eyewitness accounts and delayed rescue efforts His family alleged that their repeated requests for barricades and reflectors at the dangerous site were ignored. Eyewitness Moninder, a delivery agent, alleged that rescue efforts were delayed and timely action could have saved Mehta. Witnesses said Yuvraj stood on his sinking vehicle for nearly two hours pleading to be saved. His final words were, "Papa help me....I don't want to die." Moninder was the only one who dared to jump in the freezing water to help Mehta initially.

Public outcry Local protests and government action following tragedy After Mehta's death, local residents protested and held a candle march demanding justice. They alleged negligence by local authorities and developers. In response to the protest, barricades were installed at the accident site by Noida Authority. The Uttar Pradesh government also acted by removing Lokesh M from his post as CEO of Noida Authority. A three-member special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe circumstances leading to Mehta's death. They were asked to submit their report within five days.

Investigation underway Administrative lapses The incident has sparked widespread anger over civic negligence. One of the major lapses was an open, waterlogged pit next to a public road in Sector 150. The 20-foot-deep pit had been dug to construct the basement area of a mall in 2021. The Uttar Pradesh irrigation department and Noida Authority had delayed building a rainwater regulator, although an agreement was reached in 2023, leading to flooding at the site. Officials from both departments blamed each other for the delay.

