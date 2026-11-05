2 killed after 3-story building collapses in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar
What's the story
Two people were killed while six are still feared trapped after a three-story under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar on Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 9:50am at Gali Sitara, close to the Chawri Bazaar Metro station. NDRF is carrying out search and rescue operations at the spot.
Twitter Post
Visuals from the spot
Delhi: A three-storey building under construction collapsed in the Paiwalan area near Chawri Bazar. According to Delhi Police, two people have died so far, while one injured person has been rescued.— IANS (@ians_india) November 5, 2026
(Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/8qb5vvS63P
Ongoing efforts
Fire tenders, rescue vehicles deployed
At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, have been deployed to the site of the collapse.
Senior officers are supervising the rescue operation as teams continue their efforts to locate and rescue those still trapped under the debris.
The collapse comes amid the Diwali rush in Old Delhi area, where wholesale markets such as Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazaar are crowded with shoppers.