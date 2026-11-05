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Home / News / India News / 2 killed after 3-story building collapses in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar
2 killed after 3-story building collapses in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar
The incident occurred around 9:50am on Thursday

2 killed after 3-story building collapses in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar

By Chanshimla Varah
Nov 05, 2026
11:39 am
What's the story

Two people were killed while six are still feared trapped after a three-story under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar on Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 9:50am at Gali Sitara, close to the Chawri Bazaar Metro station. NDRF is carrying out search and rescue operations at the spot.

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Visuals from the spot

Ongoing efforts

Fire tenders, rescue vehicles deployed

At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, have been deployed to the site of the collapse.

Senior officers are supervising the rescue operation as teams continue their efforts to locate and rescue those still trapped under the debris.

The collapse comes amid the Diwali rush in Old Delhi area, where wholesale markets such as Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazaar are crowded with shoppers.

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