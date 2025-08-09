Bullet cartridges found near Red Fort, FIR registered
During a routine security check on August 7, two old and rusty bullet cartridges—a 9mm and a .315 caliber—were discovered near the western wall of Delhi's Red Fort.
Police have registered an FIR against unknown individuals, and the cartridges are now being examined to figure out how old they are and why they were there.
Talk of possible sabotage
Officials are looking into how these items, along with a circuit board possibly left from an earlier event, ended up in such a high-security spot.
There's talk of possible sabotage, especially since this follows other recent lapses—like when a dummy bomb got past metal detectors during a drill.
With Independence Day around the corner and past attempts to enter using fake IDs, security has been ramped up: more patrols, stricter entry checks, and the fort has been under lockdown since mid-July.