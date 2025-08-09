Bullet cartridges found near Red Fort, FIR registered

Talk of possible sabotage

Officials are looking into how these items, along with a circuit board possibly left from an earlier event, ended up in such a high-security spot.

There's talk of possible sabotage, especially since this follows other recent lapses—like when a dummy bomb got past metal detectors during a drill.

With Independence Day around the corner and past attempts to enter using fake IDs, security has been ramped up: more patrols, stricter entry checks, and the fort has been under lockdown since mid-July.