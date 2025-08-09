Next Article
Russia-India defense ties in focus as Doval meets Putin
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval just wrapped up key meetings in Moscow with top Russian leaders, including President Putin.
The focus? Boosting defense ties and teaming up on projects like aircraft manufacturing and metallurgy and the chemical industry.
These talks come as both countries navigate some recent trade tensions but aim to keep their partnership strong.
Modi invites Putin to visit India for annual summit
Prime Minister Modi had a detailed phone chat with Putin about trade, investment, and the ongoing situation in Ukraine—calling it "very productive."
Modi even invited Putin to visit India for their big annual summit later this year.
Despite global challenges, both sides seem keen on keeping their strategic friendship going.