Next Article
#ThisDayThatYear: India discovers oil fields in Bombay High
Back in 1974, India made a major breakthrough by discovering the Bombay High oil field, about 160km from Mumbai.
This find was huge—it meant less dependence on imported oil.
The excitement didn't stop there: in 1976, KD Malaviya announced another big discovery nearby in Bassein.
The challenges of the oil rush
By 1976, oil was already flowing from Bombay High and Bassein was gearing up to join in.
But even with these wins, the Oil and Natural Gas Commission faced money troubles that slowed down expansion and pipeline projects.
At the time, India's recoverable reserves were still pretty limited. Malaviya emphasized just how much investment was needed to keep things moving forward.