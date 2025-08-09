Prayagraj floods after 6-hour downpour, exposes gaps in flood prep

Main roads turned into rivers

Main roads like Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Balson Chauraha turned into rivers, with water reaching knee or even waist height.

Neighborhoods like George Town stayed flooded for hours, while places like Katra and Civil Lines—normally dry—were hit too.

Clogged drains and broken pumps made things worse, exposing how much work is needed to get the city flood-ready.

Local officials are now reviewing what went wrong with pre-monsoon prep to try to fix these gaps.