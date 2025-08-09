Next Article
Why Niti Aayog dropped GM food import proposal
Niti Aayog has pulled back its proposal to allow genetically modified (GM) crop imports from the US after strong pushback from farmer groups and concerns about food safety.
The original idea, floated in May, suggested lowering duties on GM soybean and corn to help meet biofuel goals, but India currently bans GM food imports.
US pressure on India regarding GM crops
This move signals that India isn't ready to open its doors to GM foods, even with pressure from the US during trade talks.
While India's farm exports to the US have grown a lot over the years, access for American GM crops remains a sticking point.
For now, only GM cotton is allowed here—mainly because of ongoing worries about health and environmental impacts.