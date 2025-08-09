Robert Vadra charged with bribery, money laundering in land deal
Robert Vadra, who is married to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, has been charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering and bribery.
The case centers on a 3.53-acre plot in Gurugram that the ED says was given to Vadra's company as a bribe to secure a housing license from then Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
Vadra's company got land for free: ED
According to the ED, Vadra's company got the land for free instead of paying ₹7.5 crore, then sold it to DLF for ₹58 crore.
Investigators say the payment shown in paperwork never actually happened and stamp duty was paid fraudulently.
Vadra insists he denies any wrongdoing.
Priyanka Gandhi pulled into probe
The probe has pulled in Priyanka Gandhi too—the ED claims she didn't declare certain assets when filing her Lok Sabha paperwork, which is now being reviewed by Kerala High Court.
Statements from 20 witnesses reportedly contradict what Vadra says about how the deal went down.