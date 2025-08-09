Robert Vadra charged with bribery, money laundering in land deal India Aug 09, 2025

Robert Vadra, who is married to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, has been charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering and bribery.

The case centers on a 3.53-acre plot in Gurugram that the ED says was given to Vadra's company as a bribe to secure a housing license from then Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.