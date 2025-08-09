Next Article
IMD predicts rain in Delhi-NCR tomorrow
Get ready for a rainy Saturday in Delhi and across the NCR—IMD says light to moderate showers with thunderstorms are on the way.
Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are all in for more wet weather after Friday night's downpour.
Rain brings cooler temps, but also waterlogging
The rain is bringing cooler vibes (temps between 27°C and 36°C), but it's also causing waterlogging and slowing down traffic—especially in Delhi and Noida.
If you're heading out for Rakshabandhan shopping or plans, expect some delays.
The wet spell is likely to stick around through mid-August, so keep an eye on updates before stepping out.