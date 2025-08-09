SC pulls up Allahabad HC for using intemperate language
The Supreme Court has called out the Allahabad High Court for using intemperate language while questioning the Uttar Pradesh government's move to set up a state-run trust for managing the Bankey Bihari Ji Temple.
The top court, led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, was also puzzled why such a big constitutional issue was handled by just one judge instead of a bench.
Supreme Court has paused everything
This is more than just a legal squabble—it's about who gets to manage an important temple that's been run by local Goswamis.
The government's new ordinance, which followed an earlier Supreme Court order letting them use temple funds for development, is being challenged by the temple committee over concerns about losing autonomy.
For now, the Supreme Court has paused everything and suggested an interim committee—led by a retired judge and including both officials and Goswami reps—to keep things fair until there's a final decision.