No heavy vehicles on major roads in Chennai on Saturdays

Instead of crowding city streets, trucks from places like Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu will be rerouted onto bypasses and the Outer Ring Road. So, if you're headed out this Saturday morning, expect smoother rides—and fewer giant lorries blocking your way.

Test ban

The police say it's just a test for now. Deputy Commissioner Samay Singh Meena mentioned they'll look at feedback after August 9 before deciding if the ban becomes permanent.

If people find traffic better, weekends in southern Chennai might start feeling a lot less hectic.