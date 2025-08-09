No heavy vehicles on major roads in Chennai on Saturdays
Chennai's Tambaram City Police are trying out something new—on Saturdays, from 6am to 1pm heavy vehicles aren't allowed on major southern roads like GST Road and Tambaram-Velachery Road.
The goal? Make weekend mornings less of a traffic nightmare in busy spots like Chrompet and Pallavaram.
Trucks will be rerouted to bypasses and Outer Ring Road
Instead of crowding city streets, trucks from places like Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu will be rerouted onto bypasses and the Outer Ring Road.
So, if you're headed out this Saturday morning, expect smoother rides—and fewer giant lorries blocking your way.
Test ban
The police say it's just a test for now. Deputy Commissioner Samay Singh Meena mentioned they'll look at feedback after August 9 before deciding if the ban becomes permanent.
If people find traffic better, weekends in southern Chennai might start feeling a lot less hectic.