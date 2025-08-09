Next Article
J&K: Counterterrorism operation in Kulgam district enters 8th day
A major counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district has stretched into its eighth day.
Launched on August 1 after reports of militants hiding out, the action has so far left one militant dead and nine security personnel injured.
Intermittent gunfire is still being reported, so the situation remains tense.
Local residents struggling with shortages of essentials
Security forces have locked down the area using high-tech surveillance and elite para commandos.
All entry and exit points are sealed as searches continue—officials say more militants might be hiding nearby.
Meanwhile, local residents are struggling with shortages of essentials as the standoff drags on with no clear end in sight.