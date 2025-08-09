Chinese foreign minister to meet Doval in Delhi on August 18
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is heading to Delhi on August 18 to meet India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
The two will talk about border issues and other big-picture topics, just before Prime Minister Modi's expected trip to China for the major SCO summit at the end of August.
Wang's visit comes after India-US tariff row
Wang's visit comes right after some tension between India and the US over new tariffs, so all eyes are on how India and China handle their own tricky relationship.
China is excited about Modi joining the upcoming Tianjin summit, which they say will be the biggest SCO gathering ever—focused on boosting teamwork and development in the region.
Expect boundary talks to be high on the agenda, with trade issues and regional security as potential topics of discussion.