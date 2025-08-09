Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains shut down 358 roads, including highways
Heavy monsoon rains have caused major disruptions across Himachal Pradesh, closing 358 roads—including key highways like the Chandigarh-Manali route—thanks to repeated landslides.
Some routes briefly reopened but had to be closed again as rain kept coming down.
Weather office issues yellow, orange alerts
The weather office has put out yellow and orange alerts for heavy rain and storms through next week.
Since June, the state has seen over 100 deaths, dozens missing, and nearly ₹2,000 crore in damages from floods and landslides.
Power cuts and water supply issues are hitting districts like Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla especially hard—so if you're in the area or planning a trip, it's best to stay updated.