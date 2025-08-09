Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains shut down 358 roads, including highways

Weather office issues yellow, orange alerts

The weather office has put out yellow and orange alerts for heavy rain and storms through next week.

Since June, the state has seen over 100 deaths, dozens missing, and nearly ₹2,000 crore in damages from floods and landslides.

Power cuts and water supply issues are hitting districts like Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla especially hard—so if you're in the area or planning a trip, it's best to stay updated.