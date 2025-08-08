Union government appoints 16 new high court judges
Sixteen new judges have just been appointed across the high courts of Andhra Pradesh, Calcutta, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka.
This move, made by the Union government, aims to strengthen courts that have been stretched thin lately.
HC vacancies and their impact
High court vacancies have been a big problem—about 30% of judge positions were empty as of June 2024.
That's led to slower case resolutions and even some nominees dropping out after long waits.
It is expected that these new appointments will help clear backlogs and get cases moving faster.
New appointments and extensions
In Andhra Pradesh, Harinath Nunepally, Kiranmayee Mandava, Sumathi Jagadam, and Nyapathy Vijay are stepping in as permanent judges.
Calcutta High Court has elevated Partha Sarathi Sen and Apurba Sinha Ray.
Vimal Kumar Yadav joins Delhi High Court; Ravindra Kumar Agrawal heads to Chhattisgarh; Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja goes to Karnataka.
Plus, seven additional judges got one-year extensions to keep things running smoothly.