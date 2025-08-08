Navi Mumbai airport on track to open in November
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is on track to get its DGCA license by the end of August 2024, clearing the runway for flights to start as early as mid-November.
Built by Adani Airports, NMIA is on track for licensing, meaning both domestic and international travel will soon have a new hub.
NMIA's ambitious growth plans
NMIA is set to handle 20 million passengers within six months of opening—and that's just phase one.
By 2029, a second runway and terminal plus metro links will boost capacity to 60 million travelers a year.
The total investment? A massive ₹50,000 crore.
Current airport will remain operational during transition
To keep things smooth, Mumbai's current airport will keep part of its domestic terminal open until NMIA's next phase launches in 2029.
By then, both airports together could serve up to 120 million people annually by 2032—making Mumbai one of India's biggest aviation hotspots.