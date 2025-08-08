Lucknow teacher arrested for molesting student; school accused of cover-up

School under fire for alleged cover-up

The school management is now facing serious questions—they allegedly hid Mishra on campus and tried to pressure the girl, through another teacher, not to speak up.

After learning what happened, the girl's father filed a police complaint.

Inspector Omveer Singh is leading the investigation, with police looking into both the molestation charges and claims that the school tried to cover things up and intimidate the victim.

The focus now is on protecting the student and making sure everyone involved is held accountable.