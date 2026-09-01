Bureau of Immigration ends international boarding pass stamping, IATA hails
India
Starting September 1, India has dropped the old-school stamping of boarding passes for international travelers.
The Bureau of Immigration's decision to discontinue physical boarding pass stamping has been applauded by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which sees it as a major upgrade in how Indian airports handle passengers.
IATA plans digital travel upgrades
Sheldon Hee, IATA's regional vice president for Asia-Pacific, said stamping was holding back India's progress on digital travel.
He thanked the Bureau of Immigration and believes this will improve everyone's departure experience.
IATA is also planning to team up with airlines for even cooler upgrades: think mobile boarding passes, biometrics, and One ID systems to make flying easier and faster.