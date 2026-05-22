Bus crash on Agra-Lucknow Expressway kills 2, around 20 injured
India
A double-decker bus traveling from Kanpur to Gurugram caught fire after a crash on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway early Friday.
Sadly, the driver and conductor lost their lives, but quick-thinking passengers managed to escape through the rear window.
Around 20 people were injured in the incident.
Locals and passersby aided crash victims
Locals and passersby jumped in to help before emergency teams arrived.
Firefighters put out the flames, and police handled traffic jams caused by the accident.
Injured passengers were rushed to nearby medical colleges for treatment, and normal traffic was restored soon after.