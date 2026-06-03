CAG pegs Telangana total receipts for 2026-27 at 3.01L/cr India Jun 03, 2026

The CAG pegged Telangana's total receipts for 2026-27 at ₹3.01 lakh crore, compared with the budgeted total outlay of ₹3.24 lakh crore.

The cut comes after the CAG flagged a big drop in capital receipts (basically, money coming in from loans and other sources), which are now much lower than expected.