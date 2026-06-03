CAG pegs Telangana total receipts for 2026-27 at 3.01L/cr
India
The CAG pegged Telangana's total receipts for 2026-27 at ₹3.01 lakh crore, compared with the budgeted total outlay of ₹3.24 lakh crore.
The cut comes after the CAG flagged a big drop in capital receipts (basically, money coming in from loans and other sources), which are now much lower than expected.
Telangana capital receipts drop to 59,945cr
Capital receipts fell from a planned ₹80,000 crore to about ₹59,945 crore in the 2026-27 fiscal year, echoing the previous fiscal year (2025-26) trend of shrinking budgets due to borrowing limits.
Meanwhile, revenue collection is lagging behind spending on welfare schemes.
Still, state officials sound hopeful that collections will pick up after the onset of monsoon.