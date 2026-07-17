Calcutta High Court extends interim protection to Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress's general secretary, just got his interim protection from arrest extended by the Calcutta High Court for one more month.
He's facing allegations of forging MLA signatures to nominate the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly.
The court first granted him relief last month, and he subsequently appeared before the agency and was questioned for nearly six hours.
CID questions Abhishek Banerjee over forgery
Banerjee is accused by two expelled Trinamool Congress MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, who say no meeting happened to approve the resolution submitted in May: they claim party leaders faked records and signatures.
The CID dug into these claims, searched Trinamool Congress offices for original documents and questioned Banerjee about their authenticity.
He still has to cooperate with investigators, and the next hearing is set for next week.