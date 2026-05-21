Calcutta High Court gives Abhishek Banerjee protection from police action
India
The Calcutta High Court has given Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee temporary protection from police action until July 31, 2026, after a first information report was filed against him.
The court told Bidhannagar Police not to take any tough steps for now, but Banerjee needs to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation if he wants this relief to continue.
Protection conditional on Abhishek Banerjee cooperation
If investigators want to question him, they have to give at least 48 hours' notice.
The judges made it clear: if Banerjee doesn't play ball with the investigation, police can go back to court for next steps.
His protection will be reviewed after July 31, so how he cooperates really matters.