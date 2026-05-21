Calcutta High Court gives Abhishek Banerjee protection from police action India May 21, 2026

The Calcutta High Court has given Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee temporary protection from police action until July 31, 2026, after a first information report was filed against him.

The court told Bidhannagar Police not to take any tough steps for now, but Banerjee needs to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation if he wants this relief to continue.