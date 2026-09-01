Calcutta High Court orders armed guard for MP Mahua Moitra
After Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's vehicle was hit with eggs and her convoy disrupted by protesters in Krishnanagar, the Calcutta High Court has told West Bengal Police to give her armed security.
Moitra said local police had been informed beforehand about her visit, but they did not stop the crowd, so the court stepped in to make sure she stayed safe.
Court orders threat assessment and protection
The court emphasized that elected representatives shouldn't face intimidation while doing their jobs.
Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj asked police to check how serious the threat is and assign armed guards as needed.
The state government said it is investigating, some people have been detained, and more police will be present at Moitra's future events.
Authorities were also reminded to keep public order so officials can work without disruptions.