Calcutta High Court restores couple's adoption priority after deadline
India
A couple who missed the deadline to accept an adoption referral, thanks to confusion over a medical report, just got their priority restored by the Calcutta High Court.
They had registered with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) back in January 2020 and were matched with a five-year-old girl last December, but lost their spot after missing the 48-hour window.
Court confirms combined age eligibility
The court confirmed their combined age (108 years) fits within India's adoption rules and gave the couple liberty to revalidate their home study report.
Even though the referred child has already been adopted elsewhere, the couple will stay at the top of the list for future matches.