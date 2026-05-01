Calcutta High Court says cow sacrifice not core to Islam

Court suggests Article 12 exemptions

The court suggested the state could use Article 12 of the 1950 Act to allow religious exemptions but added that public slaughter should be avoided.

The KMC counsel stated that the civic body had slaughterhouses with necessary infrastructure and designated officials to issue fit-for-slaughter certificates,

and the court stressed fixing any gaps before Bakrid (Eid-uz-Zuha) on May 27-28.

Even with these steps, bigger legal challenges to the law weren't taken up this time.