CAPF cite poor camp living conditions in West Bengal
India
Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) stationed in West Bengal have raised concerns about tough living conditions at their camps: think broken toilets, poor ventilation, not enough beds, and even water shortages.
These problems aren't just uncomfortable; they can affect both the well-being of the personnel and camp security.
ECI orders better facilities for CAPF
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has quickly responded by ordering district officials to provide essentials like portable toilets and better facilities.
With more CAPF teams arriving ahead of the state's big election days on April 23 and 29, the ECI also wants to make sure these forces get similar treatment to local police personnel while keeping everyone safe during this busy time.