Captain Ajay Pant arrested in UK over sanctions, India intervenes
India
Captain Ajay Pant, a 38-year-old from Uttarakhand, was arrested in the UK on June 14 while commanding a tanker carrying Russian oil, allegedly violating British sanctions.
The Indian High Commission in London is now supporting him and making sure his rights are protected.
Consular access sought, employer provides backing
Officials have checked on Pant's well-being through prison calls and are regularly updating his wife and legal team.
His employer is backing him legally, and the High Commission is working with UK authorities to ensure he gets consular access.
Uttarakhand's chief minister has also promised help for Pant's family as they wait for his next hearing on July 16.