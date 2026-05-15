CAQM mandates only electric 3-wheelers registered in Delhi from 2027
India
Big change coming for Delhi-NCR: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) says only electric passenger and goods three-wheelers can be registered in Delhi from January 2027.
Gurugram and Ghaziabad follow in 2028, and the rest of NCR by 2029.
The goal? Cleaner air and less vehicle pollution.
CAQM expands air monitoring across NCR
CAQM is not stopping there: It is expanding air quality monitoring stations across NCR to keep a closer eye on pollution, pushing for a total elimination of paddy stubble burning in the NCR states by 2026, and will stop fuel sales to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates from October 1, 2026.
All these moves are part of a bigger plan to make NCR's air healthier for everyone.