CAQM mandates only electric 3-wheelers registered in Delhi from 2027

CAQM expands air monitoring across NCR

CAQM is not stopping there: It is expanding air quality monitoring stations across NCR to keep a closer eye on pollution, pushing for a total elimination of paddy stubble burning in the NCR states by 2026, and will stop fuel sales to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates from October 1, 2026.

All these moves are part of a bigger plan to make NCR's air healthier for everyone.