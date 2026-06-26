Car kills Lavli Pal and uncle Swadesh Pal in Mainpuri
India
A road accident in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday evening took the lives of a 16-year-old girl, Lavli Pal, and her uncle, Swadesh Pal.
Three others were seriously hurt when a speeding car lost control near Harichandpur village and crashed into their motorcycle.
Car overturned after hitting 2 bicycles
After hitting the bike, the car also collided with two bicycles before overturning into a ditch.
Locals rushed to help and called for emergency services. Doctors declared Lavli and Swadesh dead at the health center; the three injured were sent to Saifai Medical College for further treatment.
Police have seized the car and started an investigation.