Next Article
Car thefts in Delhi down by 10% this year: Police
Good news for Delhi drivers—car thefts have dropped by almost 10% in the first half of 2025.
From January 1 to July 15, there were 2,468 reported cases (about 13 a day), down from 2,732 during the same time last year.
How police tackled car thefts
This decline is thanks to smarter policing—think more night patrols, undercover teams in hotspots, and proactive work by Anti-Auto Theft Squads.
Police also cracked down on organized gangs using surveillance tech like CCTV and data analytics, making it much harder for thieves to get away with stealing cars or moving them across state lines.