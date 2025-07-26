Next Article
Woman dies in massive pile-up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
A tragic accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway saw a container truck with failed brakes plow into about 20 vehicles near the Adoshi tunnel on Saturday.
Sadly, a woman lost her life while being treated in hospital, and 18 others were injured and rushed to Navi Mumbai for care.
Truck driver detained, investigation underway
Police have detained the truck driver, confirming he wasn't under the influence of alcohol. An investigation is in progress to figure out exactly what went wrong.
The crash involved several high-end cars like BMWs and Mercedes, showing just how serious it was.