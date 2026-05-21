CBI admits error in Raj Singh arrest in Rath murder
India
The CBI just admitted it got it wrong when the police arrested Raj Singh for the murder of Chandranath Rath, an aide to politician Suvendu Adhikari.
Turns out, Singh was not even in West Bengal when the crime happened. He later traveled to Lucknow with his mother.
He was picked up from Uttar Pradesh on May 11, but new evidence cleared him.
Court frees Singh, CBI arrests suspects
Singh's alibi checked out. He was at a wedding and visiting religious sites with his family, which officials later found to be correct.
After this came to light, the court ordered his release and he is now out of custody.
With Singh off the hook, the CBI is focusing on new suspects and has already made fresh arrests as it digs deeper into who really planned Rath's killing.