CBI arrests 5, detains 2 in NEET-UG paper leak probe
India
The NEET-UG paper leak just got more serious: the CBI has arrested five people and apprehended two others so far and believes an organized gang might be running the show, possibly with some inside help from public servants.
The investigation is picking up speed as officials try to figure out exactly how the leaks happened.
Abhishek Singh says NEET dates soon
Since the May 3 exam was canceled, more than 2.2 million students have been left waiting.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and top officials are now focused on getting things back on track, and NTA Director General Abhishek Singh says new exam dates will be announced in the next week or so.
Hang in there. Updates are coming soon!