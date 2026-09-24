CBI arrests major operator Abhishek Kumar over Mahadev App
India
The CBI has arrested Abhishek Kumar, a major operator behind the illegal Mahadev App, right after he landed in Hyderabad from Dubai.
Kumar is accused of helping run the syndicate and using the money to buy properties.
Basically, he was a big part of keeping this betting network going.
ED estimates Mahadev App ₹75,000-80,000cr
The CBI is also working to bring back the main promoters, Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, to India to face trial.
In total, 100 people have been named in charge sheets for their roles.
The Enforcement Directorate says the app pulled in an eye-popping ₹75,000 to 80,000 crore between 2019 and 2026 through its global operations.
All these legal moves are part of a larger push to shut down this huge illegal betting racket for good.