CBI arrests Manisha Sanjay Waghmare over alleged NEET-UG paper leak

CBI probes digital and money trails

Waghmare's arrest came just after Lokhande's. Authorities have seized her phone and laptop, which reportedly show calls and messages exchanged between her and Lokhande.

She also had links to a retired chemistry professor, Professor P V Kulkarni, who was formerly associated with the body that frames NEET questions.

Interestingly, officials believe Waghmare first got involved after being cheated while trying to help her own daughter two years ago.

The CBI is now digging deeper into money trails and digital evidence as part of a much bigger investigation across states.