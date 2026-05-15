CBI arrests PV Kulkarni for allegedly leaking NEET-UG 2026 paper India May 15, 2026

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested PV Kulkarni, a chemistry professor from Latur, for allegedly leaking the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper.

Kulkarni, who worked with the National Testing Agency and had access to confidential materials, is accused of sharing the paper before the May 3 exam, which was then canceled.