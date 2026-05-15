CBI arrests PV Kulkarni for allegedly leaking NEET-UG 2026 paper
India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested PV Kulkarni, a chemistry professor from Latur, for allegedly leaking the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper.
Kulkarni, who worked with the National Testing Agency and had access to confidential materials, is accused of sharing the paper before the May 3 exam, which was then canceled.
Students' notes matched official NEET paper
Investigators say Kulkarni held special coaching sessions at his Pune home in late April, where he reportedly dictated the leaked questions and answers to students.
The students' notes matched the official exam exactly.