CBI calls Rajbir Ghuman over alleged bribery in postings probe
The Central Bureau of Investigation has called in Rajbir Ghuman, who works closely with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, for questioning in a corruption case.
He did not appear before the CBI at its Chandigarh office on Wednesday, October 07, 2026, for questioning at 2.30pm.
The investigation, ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court after a report from the Enforcement Directorate, centers on alleged bribery linked to government postings and decisions.
CBI searches 8 locations
The case also looks at possible shady dealings in manipulation of postings of IAS and IPS officers, and alleged irregularities in land-use conversion, property disputes, and revenue and land-related matters.
Ghuman and five others are named in a first information report, and the Central Bureau of Investigation has already searched eight locations across Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, and Jalandhar, collecting devices and documents.
Meanwhile, Mann says this is just political pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party before the 2027 elections, even asking the Supreme Court to step in.
His team claims Ghuman skipped questioning because he never actually received a formal summons.