CBI calls Rajbir Ghuman over alleged bribery in postings probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation has called in Rajbir Ghuman, who works closely with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, for questioning in a corruption case.

He did not appear before the CBI at its Chandigarh office on Wednesday, October 07, 2026, for questioning at 2.30pm.

The investigation, ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court after a report from the Enforcement Directorate, centers on alleged bribery linked to government postings and decisions.